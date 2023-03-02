Amanda Freitag Talks Cocktails, TikTok, And Catching Turkeys In Aprons - Exclusive Interview

What made you choose Instagram and TikTok as your platform for this series that you're currently working on, #EasyAF?

Actually, you need to meet Kenzie Teller, my marketing manager, who helped me create #EasyAF. I didn't even know my initials were cool. I wanted to continue to put out these food videos. I don't get to cook that much on Food Network anymore; I'm doing a lot of judging. I wanted to teach people how to cook because I find that when we make complicated recipes, people will say, "Wait, how do you chop an onion?" So I want to get people comfortable in the kitchen, and I can reach so many people on those platforms.

What's been your favorite recipe to make so far on #EasyAF?

My patty melt is one of my favorite recipes because it's ooey gooey. Anybody can make it, everybody loves it, and it's an awesome hangover cure.

What recipes can we expect from the series in the future? Do you have anything cooking up in your mind right now?

We have a lot. We always have a running list of things we want to do. I always try to do something plant-based because people are dying for that, but I want to keep it easy AF, so anything from plant-based to the ooey-gooey stuff. We have summer coming up, so I love to make a lot of grilled items, and I like to make cocktails.