The World's Best Chef Just Lost A Michelin Star

It is shocking when a chef and restaurant seems to be at the top of its game, only to have the Michelin Guide cut it down. As recently as 2020, La Liste named Savoy's establishment "Best Restaurant" for the fourth year in a row, and the restaurant continues to top the site's 2023 best chef scores. So why has Michelin downgraded Restaurant Guy Savoy to a two-star rating? There's no official reason why. In 2019, Marc Veyrat, the chef of La Maison des Bois, unsuccessfully sued Michelin after being stripped of a star. The provided reason for the demotion? The choice of cheese in a soufflé.

It isn't completely understood by the public how the Michelin Group determines its ratings, though it clearly prioritizes the food of an establishment as well as the atmosphere, making it a somewhat subjective system, to be sure. Savoy's demotion was first announced and discussed privately between the two involved parties, where the group gave feedback and reasoning to Savoy. "These are exceptional restaurants, so you can imagine that these decisions are carefully considered, supported by numerous visits from our inspectors throughout the year," said Gwendal Poullennec, head of the guide (per RFI). Restaurant Guy Savoy continues to be a beloved place for fine dining, and we will be curious to see if it recovers its star in the future.