The McDonald's McCrispy Lineup Is Receiving Some Limited-Time Editions
From the moment the chicken sandwich wars kicked off in August 2019, we were all waiting for McDonald's to get involved. Fortunately, we didn't have to wait long, as McDonald's entered the war zone in early 2021 with three new chicken sandwiches and plans to defeat Chick-fil-A once and for all.
These three sandwiches included the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Given the sandwiches' success, you can now find them on McDonald's menus as McCrispy chicken sandwiches. You know, because bestowing the "Mc" prefix is the McDonald's equivalent of knighting something.
In celebration of the McCrispy chicken sandwiches' knighthood, McDonald's is releasing two additional chicken sandwiches, though these two are sadly limited-time offers. Regardless, we bet you're dying to know what these sandwiches could possibly be, and we can't blame you. They're taking the McCrispy Chicken Sandwich name to a whole new level.
McDonald's two newest chicken sandwiches are ultimately crispy
As if the original McCrispy, the Spicy McCrispy, and the Deluxe McCrispy chicken sandwiches weren't enough, McDonald's is introducing two more limited edition chicken sandwiches: the Bacon Ranch McCrispy and the Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy. Yum.
Both sandwiches feature crispy chicken, as well as bacon and ranch on a "toasted, buttered" potato roll. While the regular sandwich offers pickles — which are actually allegedly free, according to a former worker – the deluxe version includes lettuce and tomatoes. Sounds pretty fancy, if you ask us. These new sandwiches will be available starting March 13, though it's unclear how long they'll be on the menu.
No matter how long the Bacon Ranch McCrispy sticks around, however, one thing is for certain. The three older versions of the McCrispy sandwich being McKnighted means they are here to stay (that is, unless they turn out to be another McStuffins, if you know what we mean), so we can enjoy them to our hearts' content.