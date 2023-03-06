The McDonald's McCrispy Lineup Is Receiving Some Limited-Time Editions

From the moment the chicken sandwich wars kicked off in August 2019, we were all waiting for McDonald's to get involved. Fortunately, we didn't have to wait long, as McDonald's entered the war zone in early 2021 with three new chicken sandwiches and plans to defeat Chick-fil-A once and for all.

These three sandwiches included the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Given the sandwiches' success, you can now find them on McDonald's menus as McCrispy chicken sandwiches. You know, because bestowing the "Mc" prefix is the McDonald's equivalent of knighting something.

In celebration of the McCrispy chicken sandwiches' knighthood, McDonald's is releasing two additional chicken sandwiches, though these two are sadly limited-time offers. Regardless, we bet you're dying to know what these sandwiches could possibly be, and we can't blame you. They're taking the McCrispy Chicken Sandwich name to a whole new level.