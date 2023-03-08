Jimmy Fallon's French Fry Burger Was A Hit On The TODAY Show

Onion rings, tater tots, and side salads are great, but, let's face it. There's no greater accompaniment to a juicy hamburger than a basket of crispy French fries. At least, that's what 70% of Americans think, according to a 2021 One Poll survey.

A pairing that dates back to at least World War I, burgers and fries certainly seem to be a match made in heaven. But as perfect as the classic combo is, it does bring up one question that has been debated by foodies for years: do you eat the entrée or the side first? For The Takeout's Brianna Wallen, the appropriate order is the burger followed by fries, as the handheld is more likely to satisfy your grumbling tummy. While that argument is strong, it's not without flaws, as Uproxx's Brian Grubb notes that French fries are at their best right after out of the fryer, and tend to get colder faster than hamburgers. Thus, waiting to dig into those salty potato sticks may ultimately render them inedible and sad.

Needless to say, there's plenty of support for both sides of this debate. However, they're not your only options. Just this week, Jimmy Fallon presented another method of eating this fan-favorite meal. During an appearance on TODAY, the late-night host revealed that he loves putting French fries on his cheeseburger. Intrigued? So are we.