Jimmy Fallon's French Fry Burger Was A Hit On The TODAY Show
Onion rings, tater tots, and side salads are great, but, let's face it. There's no greater accompaniment to a juicy hamburger than a basket of crispy French fries. At least, that's what 70% of Americans think, according to a 2021 One Poll survey.
A pairing that dates back to at least World War I, burgers and fries certainly seem to be a match made in heaven. But as perfect as the classic combo is, it does bring up one question that has been debated by foodies for years: do you eat the entrée or the side first? For The Takeout's Brianna Wallen, the appropriate order is the burger followed by fries, as the handheld is more likely to satisfy your grumbling tummy. While that argument is strong, it's not without flaws, as Uproxx's Brian Grubb notes that French fries are at their best right after out of the fryer, and tend to get colder faster than hamburgers. Thus, waiting to dig into those salty potato sticks may ultimately render them inedible and sad.
Needless to say, there's plenty of support for both sides of this debate. However, they're not your only options. Just this week, Jimmy Fallon presented another method of eating this fan-favorite meal. During an appearance on TODAY, the late-night host revealed that he loves putting French fries on his cheeseburger. Intrigued? So are we.
For Fallon, putting French fries on a cheeseburger is his 'jam'
You're not alone if you're a little skeptical of Jimmy Fallon's French fry-topped cheeseburger. TODAY host Savannah Guthrie was hesitant at first, saying, "I like to savor each bite," before nervously trying the former SNL star's unique process, which he said was his "jam." It wasn't long before the reporter changed her tune. "It's actually really good," Guthrie admitted, while her co-host, Hoda Kotb, let out an "Oh my God."
This wasn't the first time that Fallon has clued the world in on his preferred French fry and burger eating method. During a 2016 episode of "The Tonight Show," the comedian shared his odd habit with the cast of "Stranger Things" — who, by the way, found the combo anything but strange. More recently, on February 28, he delighted many fans when he shared a photo of himself indulging in the dish on Instagram. "P.S. This was tasty!" his post read.
Fallon is hardly alone in his guilty pleasure, either. Though not one of the top three most popular hamburger toppings in America (those would be cheese, ketchup, and lettuce), a 2020 YouGov poll found that 20% of Americans like putting French fries on their burgers, making them a more preferable topping than avocado, egg, and even ranch.