Taco Bell Is Bringing Back The Volcano Menu

Die-hard fans of Taco Bell can rejoice and be ready to get their spice on, as its menu is about to get even hotter. For those who have answered the gong of the bell for some time, you may remember the limited-time Volcano Menu which made an appearance back in 2008. It featured a wide variety of spicy options such as the Volcano Nachos featuring jalapenos and Lava Sauce, which was a tongue-sizzling take on their nacho cheese sauce. The face-reddening menu was also highlighted with the Volcano Taco, which contained Taco Bell's signature seasoned beef, lettuce, and Lava Sauce, all contained within a special red taco shell, as well as the Volcano Double Beef Burrito which was stuffed with a heaping helping of ground beef, Lava Sauce, Mexican rice, a layer of crispy red strips, sour cream, and shredded cheese in a tortilla wrap.

But like all flashy things that burn bright, the spark didn't last forever as the Volcano Menu sizzled out in 2013, leaving fans with stinging tongues and empty bellies. However, in a saving grace in these dark times, Taco Bell has recently rekindled the interest in its fanbase with little teasers that had folks on the edge of their seats with anticipation. And it all started with a simple update of their social platforms' pictures.