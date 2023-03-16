Coca-Cola Just Dropped Its Springtime Agua Fresca: Pineapple Horchata

According to the Coca-Cola Company, more than 80% of Gen Z shoppers who bought Agua Fresca beverages came back for a repeat purchase. The soft drink company is hoping lightning can strike twice with their new pineapple-flavored version. But how does the new Agua Fresca flavor taste?

If you're curious about how Minute Maid's new flavor tastes, you don't have to go much further than your TikTok For You page to find a review. Popular food reviewer @tiemyapron took to the app to let her viewers know exactly what to expect from the new drink. In her video, tiemyapron said that the drink smelled similar to pineapple juice but tasted somewhat creamy without being too sweet.

The TikToker also suggested that the beverage could be frozen or used as a base for other refreshing drinks made with grenadine or Sprite. Based on the review, the new flavor of Agua Fresca seems like it would make the perfect summer BBQ staple for both alcoholic and virgin drinks.