Uber Eats Is Removing Thousands Of Restaurant Menus For One Reason

If you've used a food delivery app at all recently, you may have noticed something slightly ... suspicious. For some people, the number of pizza, burger, and hot chicken places with whimsical names like MrBeast Burger and HotBox vastly outnumber the actual restaurants lining the streets. These are ghost kitchen brands, and while at first it might seem like a good thing that there are suddenly so many new options for take-out, the truth is that these ghost kitchens operate out of existing restaurant kitchens. Sometimes, they even offer the exact same menu items under different names. It can be frustrating to search for a place to get dinner, only to realize that five out of the eight burger restaurants listed all have the same menu and address.

Thankfully, one app is doing something about the ghost kitchen epidemic. Uber Eats is going to be removing thousands of restaurants from the app this week (via Wall Street Journal). Many online-only restaurant listings will be taken down, in hopes of cleaning up the app and getting rid of ghost kitchens masquerading as different eateries, like one NYC deli that sold its menu under 14 different restaurant names. How did it get this bad? It all goes back to coronavirus.