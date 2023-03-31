Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars Already Has A Kier Kemp Whiskey Meme
In case you somehow missed it, Gordon Ramsay's latest show is "Future Food Stars," a competition in which entrepreneurs fight for a chance at prize money. The first season included challenges such as cave diving and tight-rope walking a food delivery, with the winner taking home £150,000. The second season premiered March 30, and one of the 12 contestants has already found himself the focus of a Twitter meme. Apparently, a screenshot of Kier Kemp "taking a swig" of whiskey after facing one of Ramsay's challenges was just too good an opportunity for the internet to miss.
Fortunately, Kemp was a good sport about being a meme, and retweeted it himself. He wrote, "This picture seems to be circulating a lot," and laughed. Fans already loved the whiskey-swig moment, but they seemed to love his reaction just as much. With all that being said, Kemp's no whiskey expert — however, he does know a thing or two about trendy condiments.
Kier Kemp co-founded a condiments company
When he's not feeling the heat from Gordon Ramsay, Kier Kemp is feeling a different kind of heat. In addition to being a member of the alt-rock band Fearless Vampire Killers and a contestant on "Future Food Stars," Kemp also founded Condimaniac alongside Jennifer Dreir. According to the Condimaniac website, they make all of their sauces in small batches, paying close attention to quality.
While the company is certainly best known for its vegan hot sauces –- all of which have won "Great Taste" awards –- Condimaniac also sells infused salts, seasoning mixes, dry rubs, pickles, and even candied jalapenos. Don't see the hot sauce you want? Condimaniac will help you create your own new hot sauce, from the recipe to the name (within reason, of course).
Kemp and Dreir make most of their sales through the Condimaniac website, though their products are sold at a few small independent shops. So maybe becoming a meme will help Kemp raise awareness about his hot condiments business. At the very least, it's a fun light-hearted moment.