Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars Already Has A Kier Kemp Whiskey Meme

In case you somehow missed it, Gordon Ramsay's latest show is "Future Food Stars," a competition in which entrepreneurs fight for a chance at prize money. The first season included challenges such as cave diving and tight-rope walking a food delivery, with the winner taking home £150,000. The second season premiered March 30, and one of the 12 contestants has already found himself the focus of a Twitter meme. Apparently, a screenshot of Kier Kemp "taking a swig" of whiskey after facing one of Ramsay's challenges was just too good an opportunity for the internet to miss.

Fortunately, Kemp was a good sport about being a meme, and retweeted it himself. He wrote, "This picture seems to be circulating a lot," and laughed. Fans already loved the whiskey-swig moment, but they seemed to love his reaction just as much. With all that being said, Kemp's no whiskey expert — however, he does know a thing or two about trendy condiments.