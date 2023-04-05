A Warning From The CDC Tells Bakers To Avoid Eating Raw Flour After Salmonella Outbreak

You should absolutely think twice about playfully dipping into your next batch of cookie dough for a sneaky taste before popping them in the oven, as the CDC has reported a new string of Salmonella illnesses as of March 30. According to the report, 12 cases of food poisoning due to Salmonella have been recorded, with contaminated flour looking like the common denominator between all the cases. Although people may more commonly understand Salmonella poisoning as related to ingesting raw meat or eggs, flour is technically a raw ingredient, and it can be the ideal breeding ground for harmful bacteria. Typically, folks can avoid this illness as the germs are killed off during the hot baking process, however, when raw dough is eaten, that bacteria may just start wreaking havoc on your insides.

The outbreak has been linked to several states including California, Oregon, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, New York, and Illinois. Of the 12 illnesses reported there have been no deaths, however, 3 people have been hospitalized. Although the exact brand of flour has not yet been identified, the CDC recommends not ingesting any flour in its raw state, which means no bites of dough or batter. Let's take a look at some other ways that you can avoid food poisoning and the symptoms associated with this tummy-twisting illness.