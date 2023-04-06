NYC And Chicago To Debut Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Cafe Run By A MasterChef
With the current '90s and '00s revival in full swing, plus the growing trend of bright pink drinks and food taking over our social media feeds, it makes sense that Barbie is stepping back into the pop culture spotlight. Suddenly, it feels like America's favorite plastic doll is everywhere, especially during the lead-up to the "Barbie” movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, which releases on July 21, 2023. What better way to celebrate than by stepping foot into a perfectly pink pop-up cafe designed in the style of Barbie's idyllic California home?
Bucket Listers, known for their pop culture-themed pop-ups — including The Golden Girls Cafe – are bringing Barbie to life with their latest temporary cafe. This pop-up restaurant is themed around 1970s Malibu — home to one of Mattel's most timeless and iconic Barbie dolls — and will open in New York and Chicago during the summer of 2023 so visitors can enjoy delicious food and, of course, get those all-important Instagram photos.
As well as being an Instagrammable paradise complete with a life-size Barbie box for visitors to take photos in, The Malibu Barbie Cafe will serve a brunch-style menu designed by "MasterChef" semi-finalist Becky Brown. The menu will be beachside themed, featuring all-day brunch favorites, drinks, and desserts. There will also be opportunities to get your hands on some exclusive one-of-a-kind merch, so it's not one Barbie enthusiasts should miss.
What will the Barbie cafe be like?
"Bucket Listers is honored to bring The Malibu Barbie Cafe to life," CEO and Founder of Bucket Listers Andy Lederman told Food & Wine. "We pride ourselves on creating exclusive experiences for our community of 15 million fans, concepts they won't find anywhere else. Barbie has proven to be one of history's ultimate icons, we just couldn't pass up this chance to bring her world to life."
Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel, told Forbes, "At Mattel we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style, with nostalgic details fans will love."
The pop-up will open in New York on May 17, 2023, and in Chicago on June 7, 2023. Tickets go on sale starting April 19, 2023. Ticket prices start at $35 for kids and $50 for adults, and each purchased ticket will be issued for a specific time slot. All tickets include a reserved seat, a choice of entrée, and a cocktail or mocktail option for diners.