NYC And Chicago To Debut Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Cafe Run By A MasterChef

With the current '90s and '00s revival in full swing, plus the growing trend of bright pink drinks and food taking over our social media feeds, it makes sense that Barbie is stepping back into the pop culture spotlight. Suddenly, it feels like America's favorite plastic doll is everywhere, especially during the lead-up to the "Barbie” movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, which releases on July 21, 2023. What better way to celebrate than by stepping foot into a perfectly pink pop-up cafe designed in the style of Barbie's idyllic California home?

Bucket Listers, known for their pop culture-themed pop-ups — including The Golden Girls Cafe – are bringing Barbie to life with their latest temporary cafe. This pop-up restaurant is themed around 1970s Malibu — home to one of Mattel's most timeless and iconic Barbie dolls — and will open in New York and Chicago during the summer of 2023 so visitors can enjoy delicious food and, of course, get those all-important Instagram photos.

As well as being an Instagrammable paradise complete with a life-size Barbie box for visitors to take photos in, The Malibu Barbie Cafe will serve a brunch-style menu designed by "MasterChef" semi-finalist Becky Brown. The menu will be beachside themed, featuring all-day brunch favorites, drinks, and desserts. There will also be opportunities to get your hands on some exclusive one-of-a-kind merch, so it's not one Barbie enthusiasts should miss.