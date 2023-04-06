Japan Diners Arrested Over Chopstick Prank

When treating yourself to a meal away from home, you trust that the restaurant you are going to follows a certain level of cleanliness and food safety to ensure you enjoy a delicious and germ-free dining experience. However, what if the establishment is doing everything it can to follow the strict food service guidelines, but the customers are ruining the integrity of the food and possibly making it unhealthy for everyone else who visits?

This is the case for two patrons of the popular foreign fast food chain Yoshinoya restaurant in Osaka, Japan, who took a prank a little too far, the results of which had them arrested. Toshihide Oka and Ryu Shimazu were both charged with "obstruction of business" after they filmed themselves eating pickled ginger right from the communal container using their chopsticks, according to The Guardian. Video footage shows one man, allegedly Shimazu, scooping the ginger with his chopsticks right from the container into his mouth, then going back for more. With his lips touching the container and some food items falling from his mouth back into the communal condiment, this unsanitary act is just one incident in a string of what is being called "sushi terrorism." This wave of disgusting acts has seen videos of a patron licking tea cups and drinking from communal soy sauce bottles at conveyor-belt sushi restaurants, much to the chagrin of other customers and staff of these establishments, according to The New York Times.