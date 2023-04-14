Shark Tank's Chef Wonderful Makes His Own Rules In The Kitchen, With Delicious Results - Exclusive Interview

I was a little surprised to know how seriously you know your way around a kitchen. How did you get into cooking? Where did you learn how?

When I was young, my original father died when he was 37. My mother remarried my stepfather, who joined the United Nations, and we moved to different countries every two years — Cambodia, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Cypress, Japan, Germany, Switzerland.

Notably, in Cambodia, it was the late '60s, and we had a team of chefs. They were Khmer Rouge chefs. And because it's so hot, people would go to the market before sunrise — at 3:30, 4:00 in the morning — [to] get the fresh produce and fish from the Mekong Delta. [It was] incredibly interesting food, but they wouldn't cook with cream. They cooked with mango chutney and lime and lemon extract because everything would spoil if you used milk or cream. [Our housekeeper] would take me to the market with her ... and I would come back in the kitchen when I was only 7, 8 years old, and I learned how to basically become a sous chef.

I didn't realize at the time ... I always thought everybody did that. I didn't know that anybody else lived any other way. I really got into it, and as I grew up, I sort of made it a career. I put myself through college as a chef in the kitchen. I catered weddings; I studied hard; I got my whites. And I still cook today a lot. My whole thing, which has become very popular of late, is how to fuse different cultures' foods and textures and tastes into North American cooking.

I learned the old-fashioned way. I'm half Lebanese and half Irish, and those are completely different cultures. I can make a mutton stew that'll knock your socks off. I also know the delicate ways of Lebanese [cooking], and wrapping grape leaves around rice and lamb meat — that takes hours.

Given the global influences that you've had throughout your life, how would you describe your cooking style?

Fusion. When I'm in Switzerland with my stepfather, we cook together, and we're doing Burgundian cooking when we're doing that. We [cook] venison, beef, fowl, and all kinds of richer foods. Even when I'm doing that, even when I'm preparing a Burgundian dish, I'll throw in a little mango chutney, which nobody's ever seen before in Burgundy, and they love it. "What is this? How did you make the texture of this?" Basically, my chutney's crunchy. I like to get slightly unripe mangoes when they're still green and chop them up and pickle them, which is what I learned to do on the streets of Cambodia.