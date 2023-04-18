Even We're Confused About The Odd Long John Silver's And The Cheesecake Factory Collab

In the event you've ever found yourself dining at Long John Silver's, enjoying a meal of grilled shrimp tacos, and longing for a dessert from another restaurant to top things off, your time has come. The restaurant chain recently announced a partnership with none other than the Cheesecake Factory, bringing two new cheesecake options to Long John Silver's menu.

Starting April 24, Long John Silver's customers can order one of two different cheesecakes – the Cheesecake Factory's Classic Cheesecake or its Triple Chocolate Cheesecake. The Classic features a graham cracker crust and sour cream icing, while the Triple Chocolate includes a chocolatey crumb crust and chocolate ganache. Both of these sound like they'll pair nicely with Pacific Cod and green beans, right? Eh, not so much.

As surprising a choice as cheesecake may be, these Cheesecake Factory desserts aren't the first cheesecakes Long John Silver's has offered its customers. The chain has actually offered several of its own cheesecakes over the years, though whether or not they make any more sense than chocolate and fish is a whole different story.