Now, Your Canned Shrimp Is At Risk With The Latest Recall

In February 2023, Kawasho Foods recalled its Geisha medium shrimp, sold in 4 oz. cans. According to the FDA announcement, cans from the LGC12W12E22 lot were exhibiting signs of swelling, leaking, and even bursting, all of which can result from the product being under-processed. The affected cans in this lot were said to be distributed in four states: California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. As with any other canned goods, damage to the packaging leaves the product susceptible to spoilage or contamination. In this case, experts were concerned about an outbreak of Clostridium botulinum.

On April 21, 2023, Kawasho Foods expanded its recall to cover all lots of Geisha medium shrimp sold in 4 oz. cans with a UPC of 071140003909. The recall now affects 31 states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MI, MN, MO, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WI. CBS claims that no one has reported any cases of food poisoning related to eating the shrimp. Regardless, the FDA recommends that all cans of Geisha shrimp be thrown out or returned to the store for a refund. Do not, under any circumstances, continue to eat another bite of this shrimp.