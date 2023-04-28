Outback Steakhouse's Returning Fan-Favorites Have Shark Week Written All Over Them

Even though Discovery's annual Shark Week won't return until mid-July, it's only natural that restaurants would want to add to the anticipation in a way that also potentially boosts their business. Outback Steakhouse has already tided fans over with six themed menu items, and now the chain has a few more seafaring selections coming to the menu.

Of the six, two will be familiar to fans of the chain –- Outback's delicious Bloomin' Onion and its sirloin with lobster mac n' cheese. As we all know, the Bloomin' Onion is a fried onion with sauce, but now served alongside Aussie Cheese Fries. The sirloin comes with lobster-topped mac n' cheese, as well as a baked potato, for the classic steakhouse dinner.

These particular items became available on April 26 and will only be available through June 20, which means they won't be there during actual Shark Week. But if you're someone who wants to get into the shark spirit early, Outback still has a few other new themed additions to its Great Barrier Eats menu, including two more entrees, a dessert, and a drink that positively screams Shark Week.