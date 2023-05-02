Absolut And Ocean Spray Form A Long-Awaited Canned Cocktail Alliance

Folks who have themselves bored with espresso tonics and espresso martinis and are tired of mixing their own cocktails at home might not have heard about this yet, but there's an easier way to enjoy a cocktail. So easy, in fact, that it doesn't require any special ingredients or techniques to make — just the simple pop of a tab. One such product is set to launch in early 2024. Absolut Vodka just announced a new Ready-to-Drink line of fizzy canned cocktails in partnership with Ocean Spray in a press release. Presumably, it's meant to appeal to people who can't be bothered with cocktail shakers and measuring jiggers after a long day.

The new canned cocktails will feature Absolut vodka with Ocean Spray cranberry juice, along with sparkling water and other flavors. There will be four different flavor varieties to choose from, available in eight-packs, four-packs, and single cans. It certainly makes sense for Absolut, which found in a study that 9.2% of all servings of Absolute vodka are mixed with cranberry juice, compared with just 6.6% of vodka as a whole. But it's not the first company to pair vodka and cranberry juice. And if someone told you that Ocean Spray did it decades ago, you might wonder what took so long for this collab to happen.