We Finally Know Why Olive Oil Prices Are Through The Roof

Don't get us wrong: We have accepted that olive oil is expensive. For one, the oil or the olives to make it have to be imported from the Mediterranean coast, and transportation isn't cheap. Secondly, a single liter of olive oil uses between four and five kilos of olives (or between 8.8 and 11 pounds). Beyond that, olive trees are typically farmed on hills and are finicky crops to harvest. Therefore, each olive has to be hand-picked. As a result, labor wages are added to the overall cost of olive oil production.

However, the situation recently worsened, with olive oil-producing regions in Spain reporting droughts. In an interview with CNBC, oilseeds and vegetable oils analyst Kyle Holland explained that, due to a "severely dry growing period for much of the Mediterranean." Holland stated this impact was particularly felt in Spain, where the olive oil crop dropped to "around 630,000 metric tonnes, down from the usual 1.4 to 1.5 million metric tonnes harvest." With Spain's harvest weighing in at less than half its typical weight, demand — and prices — are skyrocketing.