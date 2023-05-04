So, Amazon's Alexa Can Now Track Your Uber Eats Orders For You

Without a doubt, Uber Eats has seen a lot of progress over the last several years, in large part due to the pandemic forcing people to stay home and order food delivery. In 2017, Uber Eats pulled in $0.6 billion in revenue, shooting up to $4.8 billion in 2020. In 2022, Uber Eats was still growing, with a revenue of $10.9 billion.

That being said, Uber Eats also owes a good portion of its growth to advances in technology. For instance, the company added a huge feature to its app amid the pandemic, allowing users to send food to loved ones. Similarly, Uber Eats just announced its integration with Amazon Echo electronics, which means you can now ask Alexa when your delicious fried rice takeout will be arriving at your doorstep. Of course, providing step-by-step tracking of your order is not the only aspect of your Uber Eats delivery that Alexa can help you with.