Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Our Reader's Favorite Grocery Store

Mashed recently conducted an exclusive poll to find out what our readers' favorite grocery store was. The results are in, and they may surprise some readers. So, what does our data reveal, exactly?

Membership-only Costco had a strong showing, garnering 25% of the vote overall – and it was the only fan favorite that comes with an annual fee. Aldi stayed in the running by attracting 18% of readers: a solid percentage, which may reflect its strong national presence. Trader Joe's has a loyal, but smaller fan base, earning 9% of votes, and Whole Foods also captured a minority of our readers' hearts – and wallets – with 5% preferring it to all others. But what was the overwhelming winner, which a whopping 43% said was their go-to supermarket? Walmart.

While Walmart has long been a controversial presence in the retail world and has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to settle lawsuits accusing the company of wage theft, there could be multiple reasons it's a favorite shopping option. First of all, it's everywhere. With over 5,000 locations in the U.S., Walmart has more than twice as many stores in the country as Aldi and about nine times as many as Costco, for example. But what else might give this chain a leg up?