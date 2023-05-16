Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares Is Returning. Here's What We Know

For seven years, we received stomach-churning, flabbergasting, and sometimes hysterical footage from Gordon Ramsay's Fox series "Kitchen Nightmares." From 2007-2014, Ramsay would visit struggling restaurants and tried to revive them by giving them some, shall we say, constructive criticism. But as the fiery chef would later explain to New York Daily News, the criticism he received about the show caused him to walk away from "Kitchen Nightmares" – a decision Ramsay regretted. Now the show is returning to our screens after a nearly 10-year absence.

Fox has yet to announce an official release date for the rebooted series, but "Kitchen Nightmares" was announced in their fall lineup for 2023. And while information is limited, we expect that the show will follow the same premise as previously, with Ramsay visiting restaurants across the United States and unearthing the skeletons in their closets, or rather, the rats in their walk-ins. The problems that Ramsay has been known to encounter in these establishments can range from tired menus, family disputes, terrible management, and yes, pesty creatures in filthy kitchens. And of course, Ramsay has dealt with these issues with a comedically rageful attitude.