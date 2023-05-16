Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Our Readers' Favorite Appetizer

When it comes to appetizers and snacks, bars have plenty to offer. Buffalo Wild Wings, for instance, offers chips and guac, fried pickles, cheese curds, tater tots, and queso, among a dozen other snacks. Because there are so many to choose from, we asked more than 19,000 Mashed readers to share their favorite bar appetizer.

According to the survey, chicken wings are a landslide favorite, which isn't at all surprising when you consider that Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings on Super Bowl Sunday alone. Wings received 37% of the votes, followed by nachos with 20%. Mozzarella sticks rounded out the top three, receiving 18% of the votes. French fries and onion rings brought up the rear, with 13% and 12%, respectively.

Given that chicken wings are so overwhelmingly popular with Mashed readers, it only makes sense that we look at some of the best wings in the U.S., as well as some of the creative ways you can enjoy them.