You're Going To Be Seeing A Lot Of AI In Fast Food. Here's What That Means For The Industry

The fast food industry is taking major strides to incorporate the use of artificial intelligence in the way you experience your quick meals. If you haven't noticed already there are quite a number of subtle and not-so-subtle advancements being made right under your fast-food-loving nose. Although these processes are never full-proof — there have been plenty of TikTok videos showcasing epic AI ordering fails — this type of technology can strive to create more efficiency within the industry, but it may also put the jobs of human workers at risk.

Having AI featured more prominently in these types of environments will hopefully make the ordering process smoother with less chance for human error while cutting down on rising labor costs in the industry. According to the restaurant consultancy firm Aaron Allen & Associates, the integration of robotics into restaurants could actually help to cut up to 70% of these costs.

These money-saving machines can run the gamut of technology from self-serve kiosks utilized by McDonald's which can save the customer from unnecessary wait times standing in line to AI-integrated voice technology which handles your order via telephone or through specialized drive-thrus so that a real-life employee is not necessary. These types of tech ensure that orders are being taken accurately and that promotions and upgrades to increase sales are never missed.