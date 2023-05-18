Minnesota Sushi Is Having A Moment Thanks To HBO's Somebody Somewhere

After only one season, HBO's "Somebody Somewhere" achieved the American Film Institute's (AFI) designation of "Television Program of the Year." This accomplishment is exciting enough on its own, but Midwestern viewers and foodies alike may be more intrigued by a dish the TV show featured: Minnesota sushi.

This unique appetizer has racked up 13.2 billion views on TikTok alone, but as TikTok user That Midwestern Mom points out, Minnesota sushi isn't actually sushi. Rather, as the dish's other name -– "ham pickle roll ups" -– suggests, Minnesota sushi is a snack combining deli ham, dill pickles, and cream cheese. Unlike the process of preparing homemade sushi, which calls for a bamboo mat or some other way to roll your ingredients together, Minnesota sushi is easy to assemble. Simply spread cream cheese on a slice of ham, wrap it around a dill pickle, and slice into sushi-esque pieces. What's more, Minnesota sushi is just as easy to customize as any other kind of sushi.