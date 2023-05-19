Even A Killer Deal Can't Get Costco Fans To Buy La Colombe Canned Coffee

While many Costco food items have cult followings, not every product is so lucky. La Colombe's canned coffee, for instance, seems to have really struck a nerve with Costco shoppers, especially after Instagram account Costco Buys touted the coffee as being "so tasty."

Despite a sale discounting a 12-count box from $22 to $18, Costco shoppers were less than thrilled with the canned beverage, even if it is a cold brew made with arabica beans. Countless Instagram users called the product "the worst" canned coffee on the market, with one person even likening the taste to that of batteries. Another shopper commented that they "don't mind coffee that tastes like diesel," but La Colombe coffee still ranked dead last in their bad coffee lineup.

Of course, this all begs the question of what exactly has Costco shoppers so put off by this particular grocery store cold brew coffee. Is it simply the taste? The ingredients? Pre-existing prejudice against canned coffee?