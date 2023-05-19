One Diner Was Charged Almost $7,000 For Allegedly Trying To Sneak Out Food From A Buffet

Although many people consider pocketing food to be a buffet hack for getting your money's worth, as you can imagine, restaurants really don't like this practice. A cookie for later, sure, but stuffing a steak in your bag is a big no-no.

One diner found this out the hard way after repeatedly visiting a buffet in China's Guizhou province, each time stuffing expensive items like shrimp, salmon, and goose liver into her purse. Over the course of two weeks, the diner allegedly ordered $6,500 worth of food, but paid only about $156 total. Understandably, the restaurant sued her for taking advantage of the all-you-can-eat buffet and essentially stealing thousands of dollars in food.

However, this diner isn't the only one to find herself kicked out of and banned from a buffet. Another diner, also in China, was banned after he used an all-you-can-eat restaurant to live-stream himself eating. Meanwhile, in Germany, a triathlete was banned because he ate more than 18 pounds of sushi in a single sitting.