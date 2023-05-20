Popeyes Store Forced To Close Amid Disturbing Claims From Teenage Employees

Just weeks after the Department of Labor penalized McDonald's franchisees for employing children illegally, another big name in fast food faces allegations about its treatment of young workers. A Popeyes location in Oakland, California, closed its doors on Thursday, May 18, due to complaints of child labor violations and unsafe working conditions. Teenaged employees filed a report with the California Labor Commissioner and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (CalOSHA) alleging excessive work hours and school-day shifts restricted by California law, among other claims of workplace irregularities.

According to at least one of the affected teens, they've been asked to work late at night during the school week, placing a strain on their academic performance. In addition, the complaint contains claims of wage theft, sexual remarks directed at young employees, and a denial of overtime pay and rest breaks during shifts.

Per California labor laws, workers who are between 16 and 17 years old cannot work more than four hours per day when school is in session. The limits are even stricter for those aged 13 to 15. According to employees, a 13-year-old worker clocked 40-hour weeks with shifts lasting until midnight on school nights, in violation of state restrictions. Workers also claimed the franchisee failed to request work permits when hiring teenage employees.