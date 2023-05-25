The Little Mermaid Happy Meal Has Us Rushing To McDonald's For The Toys

For many Millennials and Gen-Z'ers, it's been a long time since they've heard the siren song of the McDonald's Happy Meal toys. The new McDonald's "The Little Mermaid" toys, released in honor of the upcoming 2023 live-action movie, may change this interest. The plastic toy line includes a mermaid toy designed after the movie's star, Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy's Ursula, sea-dwelling and landlubbing critters, and other beloved film characters.

The toys were announced in a press release on May 24 in anticipation of the movie's theatrical release, set for May 26, and are only available as long as supplies last. Jennifer "JJ" Healen, the Vice President of U.S. Marketing, Brand, Content, and Culture at McDonald's, said these toys are an opportunity. "Even more fans can see themselves reflected in profound possibility and feel encouraged to dream big and make waves," said Healen.

Bailey stars as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid," marking the first time the character has been portrayed by a Black actress. Disney's history with Black representation has also been limited in the past: 2009's "The Princess and the Frog" introduced Disney's first Black princess, Tiana, and Brandy played Cinderella in the 1997 made-for-TV film. Black and brown dolls are also underrepresented in the toy market, so the new Ariel toy creates greater representation for young children of color.