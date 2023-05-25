MasterChef Crowns 5 Northeast Chefs For American Regional Cook-Off

"MasterChef" Season 13, dubbed "United Tastes of America," makes the competition personal and regional. The popular program's latest spin pits entire regions of the country against each other as chefs strive to win the coveted white apron. Each episode focuses on a specific part of the country: Northeast, Midwest, West, and South. The winners of each round will compete against each other for a prize that gives glory to both the winner and their region. Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich are the season's judges, assisted by guest chef Daphne Oz in the inaugural episode. "United Tastes of America" whittled down the competition to just five chefs, who will go on to represent the Northeast.

Richie, Nina, Purvi, Brynn, and Ryan were the lucky winners of the first round. Marylander Richie prepared a glazed salmon with roasted potatoes, earning him a thumbs up from Oz, Sánchez, and Ramsay, while Bastianich thought his dish was too simple and refused to get on board. Nina, from Maine, made venison and bok choy ravioli, eliciting an enthusiastic thumbs up from Oz and Ramsay. While Sánchez saw some issues, he also saw a lot of potential in Nina, but she couldn't win Bastianich over.

Ryan from New Jersey presented a simple but well-executed plate of filet mignon with a "Samurai Egg and Avocado Snake," receiving three thumbs up from three judges, who found the contestant's personal story highly compelling. This time, Sánchez dissented, underwhelmed by Ryan's steak.