All We Want To Do Is Play Tetris On A McDonald's Chicken Nugget-Shaped Device

It's been 40 years since Chicken McNuggets first appeared on a menu, and McDonald's locations in China are celebrating this anniversary by selling special nugget-shaped hand-held game consoles. The special promotion is a throwback to the retro Game Boy devices and plays a black-and-white version of the classic Tetris game. For the moment it seems as though the units are only available in China and are selling for 30 Chinese Yuan which is about $4.24 USD.

The nugget-like gaming device is sold in a colorful cloth carrying case emblazoned with cartoon illustrations of chickens, nuggets, and the McDonald's logo. In an unboxing video by SuiBianChiChiChi on YouTube, they shared that once you open the little box containing the game — which is meant to replicate the actual container McNuggets are kept in — it is revealed that you also get a pack of little stickers which are in celebration of International Children's Day. The console itself is quite thick and has all the shapes and grooves resembling McDonald's signature McNuggets. The promo seems likely to spark deep feelings of nostalgia for fans of both retro games and the Golden Arches, as well as drum up hunger pangs for a few boxes of the signature meal.