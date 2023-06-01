Jack Link's Dude Ranch Meat Retreat Is A Jerky Lover's Fever Dream

Although the world has plenty of beef jerky brands, only one brand can say it provides customers with a unique dude ranch experience. In honor of National Jerky Day on June 12, Jack Link's has opened up its very own limited-time dude ranch resort.

According to PR Newswire, the "Meat Retreat" includes a meat-themed suite, cowboy-esque activities, and a feast prepared by a private chef. Of course, given the retreat is hosted by Jack Link's, a stay at the ranch also includes all the beef jerky and other meat-centric dishes (even desserts) that guests could ever want.

How does one book a trip at Jack Link's dude ranch? Starting on June 12, a limited number of reservations will open on the Meat Retreat website. A typical six-night retreat at Montana's Bar W Guest Ranch has different packages starting at $2,700 per person for an all-inclusive itinerary of activities. The Jack Link's event is fully paid for; guests will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis for the four-day, three-night Meat Retreat experience.