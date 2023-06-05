The Ninja Creami Is Churning Out Viral Ice Cream Recipes

While many of us enjoy eating ice cream at home, not all of us enjoy making ice cream from scratch. Fortunately, there are now plenty of kitchen appliances on the market designed for making creamy desserts. The Ninja Creami, for instance, can whip up not only ice cream in a matter of minutes but also treats like froyo, slushes, and gelato.

Naturally, the internet is all over this appliance, and the deluxe version is currently out of stock. That said, social platforms like TikTok are still chock full of creative recipes to try with the Ninja Creami Deluxe — or, for that matter, any ice cream maker.

One popular TikTok recipe only requires a can of peaches, ideally in heavy syrup, as the syrup enhances the taste and texture of the dessert. All you have to do is load the peaches and syrup into one of the machine's mixing cups, tap the "sorbet" button, and wait for the magic. No more blending and boiling ingredients.