A California Lawsuit Is Coming For Aldi Over Natural Ingredients Claims

As we already know, phrases like "natural flavors" on food packaging can be major red flags. In an interview with The New York Times, one expert pointed out that regulations around "natural" flavors and ingredients are lax enough that companies can add preservatives and other chemicals — essentially creating "artificial" flavors — while still masquerading as "natural."

However, just because these products slip past U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines, doesn't mean they also go unnoticed by customers. Aldi is now finding this out the hard way, with a class action lawsuit seeking nearly $10 million for misrepresentation of granola bars.

According to the packaging shown on the Aldi website, the bars contain "real fruit filling" and "no artificial flavors." That being said, a quick perusal of the bars' ingredients turns up citric and malic acids, as well as both natural and artificial flavors. Being that these ingredients are at odds with the packaging's claims, the class action lawsuit claims consumers were misinformed.