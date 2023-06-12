The Case For Tipping On A Credit Card As Opposed To Cash At Restaurants

In an oft-repeated line from the short-lived 70s program "Barbary Coast," Cash Canover declares whenever he pays someone, "Cash makes no enemies," expressing a sentiment that finds almost universal agreement amongst servers across the country. Restaurant workers are pretty unanimous in their preference for cash tips. Surely, people who work in food service know better than we do how they feel best appreciated. Servers have seen a lot of bad behavior from guests, and they know what they hate to see, and what matters most. If restaurant staff like their gratuities in cash rather than in credit, who are we to tell them they're wrong?

However, it turns out there's a financial upside to declaring your tips. Declaring tips means that they count as part of your income, which is important when it comes to collecting unemployment, since unemployment benefits only reflect a person's official salary. Furthermore, social security will be based on your legal income. And last — but not least– your ability to purchase big-ticket items like a house will be affected by the income you report. As such, receiving tips via credit card (rather than cash) may make it easier to report income during those major financial moments.

While some of these things may seem less important to young people or those working in the industry for short stints, for those who stick around, tips and how they're reported can have important effects. This became clear during the pandemic when many were laid off and the difference between reported income and real income became conspicuously important in filing for benefits (per NBC10 Philadelphia).