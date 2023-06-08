The Disney Breakfast Buffet You Might Not Be Aware Of
Even though a trip to Disney World seems like a time filled with endless fun, it can also require a lot of planning. Between contending with crowds and deciding which character experiences and parades to attend, choosing which of the park's over 200 restaurants to take a break at can quickly prove overwhelming.
For guests searching for a moment of solace from the sea of other Disney-goers without sacrificing too much of the Mickey and Minnie experience, one Orlando-based hotel offers park guests an off-property dining experience designed with plenty of Disney ambiance in mind.
Every Thursday and Saturday between the hours of 7:00 am to 11:00 am, the Orlando Four Seasons' Italian restaurant Ravello transforms into Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy and his Pals, an alternative version of the famous character breakfasts found inside the parks of Walt Disney World. Besides being treated to a buffet of all-you-can-eat breakfast items like pancakes, scrambled eggs, and pastries, Goofy's guests also get to experience meet and greets with some of Disney's most iconic characters, complete with a Disney PhotoPass photographer in tow to capture the magical moment.
Ravello's character breakfast may be easier to book than the ones in the park
In addition to serving as a momentary escape from the park, the Four Seasons' Disney dining experience may also be easier to book than the character breakfasts located on Disney property. While on-site Disney dining must be booked up to 60 days in advance, a breakfast reservation at Ravello can be made two to three weeks prior to your Disney getaway, per Pack Your Pixie Dust. Guests staying at the Four Seasons' can also make a breakfast reservation at the hotel's front desk.
Cost-wise, a breakfast with Goofy at Ravello is on par with more popular Disney restaurants like Topolino's Terrace. For guests looking to save on costs without losing out on any Disney magic, Ravello's character breakfast could be the answer. Ravello's breakfast buffet costs around $59 per adult without additional add-ons like the Ravello's juice bar, a much more reasonable figure than restaurants like Cinderella's Royal Table where a typical breakfast costs around $65 a plate plus gratuities.
With Ravello's reasonably priced option for character dining and an oasis from the crowds at the park, the restaurant just might be the hidden gem that makes your next Disney vacation even more magical.