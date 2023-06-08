The Disney Breakfast Buffet You Might Not Be Aware Of

Even though a trip to Disney World seems like a time filled with endless fun, it can also require a lot of planning. Between contending with crowds and deciding which character experiences and parades to attend, choosing which of the park's over 200 restaurants to take a break at can quickly prove overwhelming.

For guests searching for a moment of solace from the sea of other Disney-goers without sacrificing too much of the Mickey and Minnie experience, one Orlando-based hotel offers park guests an off-property dining experience designed with plenty of Disney ambiance in mind.

Every Thursday and Saturday between the hours of 7:00 am to 11:00 am, the Orlando Four Seasons' Italian restaurant Ravello transforms into Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy and his Pals, an alternative version of the famous character breakfasts found inside the parks of Walt Disney World. Besides being treated to a buffet of all-you-can-eat breakfast items like pancakes, scrambled eggs, and pastries, Goofy's guests also get to experience meet and greets with some of Disney's most iconic characters, complete with a Disney PhotoPass photographer in tow to capture the magical moment.