Canned Coffee Packaging Is Superior To Bagged Coffee

You may scoff at the canister of Folger's on your grandparents' shelf, but that classic coffee packaging design has quite a bit going for it. Many of us reach for the paper or plastic-bagged specialty coffee at the grocery store or cafe without giving it much thought. And no doubt, most specialty coffee contains far superior beans compared to pre-ground Folger's. Nevertheless, its packaging has its downsides.

One problem with most bagged coffee is that you have to cut off the top and then are left with a band to fold the excess paper or plastic over, or you'll have a press seal. Both leave the coffee open to oxygenation, which quickly deteriorates the quality of the bean. Additionally, coffee beans are coated in natural oil, and just like a bag of hamburgers from the fast-food joint, that flavor-rich oil will leak through. Coffee in a tin-coated aluminum vessel with an airtight seal is much better preserved and protected against contaminants such as pests or water. Even though coffee cans may be regarded as a relic, they are still one of the best preservation systems for fresh coffee.