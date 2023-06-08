The Right Way To Add Milk To Your Tea, According To Science

"Would you like a cup of tea?" It's a simple question that summons civility into an otherwise chaotic day. However, there is nothing simple about the very strong (and often opposing) opinions people have regarding how tea should be brewed, presented, consumed, and more. Never fear; science is here.

At least on the matter of milk and when to add it, research from the Royal Society of Chemistry makes what appears to be an inarguable case. Spoiler alert: They say it is best to add the milk first. Dr. Andrew Stapley, a chemical engineer from Loughborough University, explained to The Guardian that pouring milk into hot tea breaks down the milk and separates it into little droplets rather than keeping its cool, creamy flow. "This is much less likely to happen if hot water is added to the milk," said Stapley.

Centuries ago, it was a standard British tea ritual to add milk to delicate (and fragile) porcelain teacups before pouring freshly brewed tea from a teapot. The British Museum notes that the cool milk would save British teacups and bowls from cracking under a direct pour of scalding hot tea.

With seemingly both science and history on its side, the practice of serving tea in this manner sounds straightforward enough, save for one problem: A chemist for Britain's Tea Advisory Panel says tea's health benefits are compromised by pouring milk in first.