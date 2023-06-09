Michigan's Semi-Official State Cocktail Is Basically A Boozy Milkshake

States aren't just known by their license plates and flags: State legislation has provided most with their own birds, trees, flowers, and state food — to name just a few. Many even boast their own state beverage. But people in most of the fifty states didn't think outside the box: an overwhelming majority went with the underwhelming choice of milk. The only state to choose a form of alcohol was Alabama, which picked Conecuh Ridge Alabama Fine Whiskey. While most states have not dared venture into cocktail territory when it comes to their official legislation, there's a second tier of tipples that, while not formally recognized, are understood to embody their state's essence. In the case of Michigan, that cocktail is the Hummer, a frothy white concoction that adds a little kick to a vanilla milkshake.

If you have a sweet tooth, it's hard not to love the Hummer, which is a combination of vanilla ice cream, white rum, and Kahlua. It's like a White Russian went on vacation to Jamaica and decided it needed to adapt to the warmer air and the local spirits. As with most things, there's some debate about how to actually concoct the hummer, but in the end, it's the simplicity of the recipe that might be credited for its lasting appeal.