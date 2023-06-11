You Should Be Adding Milk Punch To Your At-Home Bar Menu

Clarified milk punch is a unique and enchanting cocktail combining history, science, and artistry. The technique, which dates back to the 17th century, has made a triumphant return to the modern mixology scene. So if you consider yourself an in-the-know at-home mixologist, you need to add clarified milk punch to your at-home bar menu.

Clarified milk punch is a cocktail preparation method that involves the intentional curdling of whole milk to separate the solids, resulting in a crystal-clear liquid. The process is achieved by applying heat to the milk as well as an acidic element, such as citrus juice or vinegar. The mixture is then strained, resulting in a clear and silky elixir, which has a creamy thickness without a milky flavor.

Opt for a base spirit, such as rum or brandy (or a combination), that pairs well with your desired flavors — although really the sky's the limit and people have experimented wildly. Citrus fruits, spices, and botanicals are common additions but feel free to play around with different combinations. And remember: the end result of clarified milk punch does not have a strong dairy flavor, so your other ingredients will come forward. The taste of the alcohol is muted during the process (though not the potency) and you'll end up with a richly flavorful, very slightly amber-tinted cocktail.