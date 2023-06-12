New York City's Landmark Food Delivery Minimum Wage, Explained

As you might expect, while delivery drivers are relieved to see an increase in pay, the apps that employ them are less than pleased. Whereas drivers previously made around $7 an hour, the delivery apps themselves are now expected to pay out higher wages.

DoorDash, which brought in more than $6.58 billion in revenue in 2022 alone, fought the change particularly hard. According to The City, DoorDash's NYC government relations manager claimed that increasing employees' wages would "likely result in substantial new costs that will need to be passed down to customers," and further accused lawmakers of hoisting fast food delivery out of citizens' reach.

Meanwhile, NYC citizens criticized their mayor's announcement on Twitter, demanding to know who was going to pay for the increased wages. Others suggested abolishing tipping entirely, seeming not to notice nor care that delivery drivers make as much as two-thirds of their meager earnings solely from customer tips. Clearly, a lot of information still needs to be heard from and by all parties involved, so everyone can come to a better understanding of the situation at hand.