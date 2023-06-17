The Case Against Asking For Extra Salt On McDonald's Fries

The option of adding extra salt to McDonald's fries is almost too good an opportunity to miss — just like if you were offered a once-in-a-lifetime trip around the Moon. Although requesting something as simple as more salt may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, it could make a big difference to your fries.

TikToker @juniepurr carried out this experiment. They shared a video that show them placing an order on the McDonald's website for fries with extra salt. McDonald's readily accepted the request, producing a bag of fries that were completely smothered.

TikTok commenters are surprisingly split on whether or not they approve of the massively salty fries. One warns of a month-long dehydration as a result of eating them, and the creator does admit that too much salt ruined the fries. Others, though, only crave more sodium, with one saying: "I like my fries like my attitude in the morning: salty." However, as laughable as the salt mountain may be, ordering too much salt is likely to hamper your enjoyment of McDonald's fries — and even harm your health in the long run.