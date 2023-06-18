Tahini Is The Mayo Substitute You Should Add To Chicken Salad

Tahini appears in a wide variety of recipes, working as a flavorful paste that pairs beautifully with the sweet, the salty, the savory, and everything in between. Now it is time for tahini to make its way into your chicken salad recipe. Tahini is a paste made up of ground toasted and hulled sesame seeds and has been a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine for centuries, perhaps most commonly known for its use in hummus. It is lightly nutty but also very earthy and even slightly bitter, but it's really the texture of tahini that makes it such an ideal choice for chicken salad.

The consistency of tahini can vary from recipe to recipe, but it's generally very viscous and creamy — think of a thinned-out peanut butter spread. When making chicken salad, it can coat the chicken nicely, much as mayo would. While tahini doesn't quite replicate mayo's rich flavor profile, you can sub out mayonnaise for tahini for a healthier alternative. To make a mayo-like sauce, all you need is lemon juice, tahini, and water.

Of course, you can always jazz up your tahini sauce as well. Take this TikTok hack for a quick tahini dressing for instance. To balance out that earthy edge, the TikToker also adds lemon zest and a bit of honey for extra sweetness. Of course, you could also incorporate mustard or garlic into the mix as well.