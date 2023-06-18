Here Is How Vienna Sausages Are Really Made

You've taken a can of the stuff camping or on a road trip, but you've never wondered how factories made Vienna sausage until now. It's fascinating and complex — Vienna sausages are the apex of thousands of years of learning to preserve food combined with the marvels of modern industrial engineering. Generations of trial and error have given humankind this can of meat.

First, there's sausage, likely invented by hunters, hoping to preserve and transport every scrap they could. They stuffed small, meaty leftovers from butchering into the easiest available containers they had — the stomach and intestines. Skinless Vienna sausage probably tastes far better than this predecessor, although it still uses scraps, but from meat packing plants rather than hunting sites.

Then, there's the can. Before canned food, travelers had to rely on dried wares and fresh food they might or might not find at their destinations. Then, in 1809, Nicolas Appert responded to the French army's call for a better solution. His research gave them canned food. The days of pillaging ended, and the navy could sail farther and wider. More importantly, people could now preserve sausages in cans, and the raging industrial revolution would drive them to do so at a massive scale, giving the world the Vienna sausage we know and love today. Now, take a peek inside those industrial plants to see what ingredients go inside these two-inch sausages and how they get in the can.