TikTok Exposes Which Companies Actually Own Your Favorite Sauces

As consumers on the lookout for the best seasoning or sauces to liven up our dishes, it's always exciting to come across a product that's made by an entrepreneur or company that truly has a passion for what they're creating. Unfortunately, more often than not, these diamonds-in-the-rough small businesses get noticed by the General Mills and Kraft Heinz companies of the world. Eventually, they get an offer from one of those conglomerates that they can't refuse, but their name stays the same, with customers thinking they're still supporting family-owned and small businesses.

This is the case for Annie's All Natural and Organics, which was founded by Annie Withey and her husband, Andrew Martin in 1989. Withey gave up her control in the company to Solera Capital in 2002, and in 2014 Annie's was sold to General Mills for $820 million.

The reality of ownership in the sauce aisle is much different than consumers realize, with one TikToker explaining how a majority are owned by big corporations. The Clorox Company owns Hidden Valley Ranch; Unilever owns Wishbone salad dressings and Best Foods mayonnaise; The Kraft Heinz Co. owns Kraft dressings, Miracle Whip, and Grey Poupon; La Costeña owns Brianna dressings; Conagra Brands, Inc. owns Bernstein Dressings; PANOS brands own Walden Farms; McCormick owns French's; and many others are owned by private equity groups.

There are only a handful of family-owned and operated companies in the sauce aisle, of which Ken's Dressings and Beaver are the most popular.