The McDonald's Breakfast Menu Item Sold In Other Countries That's Giving The U.S. Serious FOOD-MO

As most folks may know, there can be slight differences in McDonald's menu items if you visit locations in other countries. There are a few items you won't see in the United States, such as the mini panzerotti featured on the McDonald's Italy menu or the McToast Ham & Cheese that graces the German menu. However, a particular breakfast menu item that you won't find in a U.S. McDonald's has us drooling.

The Crispy Chicken Muffin, a crispy chicken patty topped with a slice of creamy processed cheese and a layer of mayonnaise-based sauce ensconced in a pillowy English muffin, will make you wish Malaysia was closer. The Malaysian breakfast menu item looks very similar to the Chicken McMuffin that can be found on the Canadian McDonald's menu. However, the northern version is made from farm-raised Canadian chickens. So if you are looking for the next best thing to the Crispy Chicken Muffin, you may want to take a trip north of the border. In the same vein, Germany has the McMuffin Fresh Chicken made with a crispy battered chicken patty, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, velvety mild sauce, and melted cheese. Let's look at other versions of this savory breakfast item which may have you updating your passport.