The Material Of Egg Cartons Matters

When Maryland became the first state to ban foam containers, Jacob Fenston, a reporter at Washington's NPR station WAMU 88.5 asked the question on everybody's mind: What possibly will happen to the eggs?

The Maryland ban came after debate over how eggs would survive in cardboard cartons rather than expanded polystyrene (Styrofoam) ones. At least one senator insisted that foam was the perfect cocoon to keep eggs safe.

Turns out, that senator was wrong. According to the Journal of Food Science and Technology, your eggs stand a better chance of surviving a harrowing trip home from the grocery store in a cardboard carton than a foam one. The journal featured a study that examined the mechanics of egg cartons including those made of cardboard, expanded polystyrene, and solid polystyrene. Each was manufactured by a different distributor and each had similar dimensions. When put to the test (which in this case meant compressing the cartons using a fancy machine designed by the Agricultural Engineering Department from the University of Zagreb), cardboard won.

WAMU 88.5's Fenston ran a little less systematic study of his own, in which he dropped egg cartons filled with eggs from waist-high to see which would result in more broken eggs. Like the scientific study, cardboard came out as the resounding winner. When Fenston repeated his test, all twelve eggs broke in the foam carton.

While that's great news for the eggs (and the environment), cardboard egg cartons come with a few caveats you might not expect.