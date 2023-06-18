McDonald's Milkshake Hot Sauce Combination Looks Hilariously Spicy

Hot sauce can be added to a wide variety of savory dishes from pizza to eggs to avocado toast, but would you ever think to add a few dashes of the vibrant red condiment to a milkshake? TikTok user @mimidarlingbeauty did this with her vanilla shake from Mickey D's, and her reaction to trying the unique food combination might be exactly what you'd expect.

The spicy shake was first up for the TikToker in a video posted to her account in February in which she tried a series of odd McDonald's food combos that she found online (because where else would you find such an idea?). "My head's rolling at this," she admitted while dousing her dessert in Tabasco sauce. "It smells like bin juice," she added.

Finally, the TikToker conducted her taste test of the concoction; and, based on her reaction, it doesn't look like she'll be remaking it any time soon. "Sorry but I'd rather lick my nightly application of Germolene for a mouth tingle than that," she exclaimed after letting out a few coughs. She even attempted to give the peppery dessert another sip. Ultimately, she decided that it wasn't worth another taste. However, that doesn't necessarily mean the mixture isn't worth trying for yourself.