Deep-Frying Wagyu Steak Just Feels Illegal

If you've ever had the pleasure of eating wagyu beef, you know it's not just like any old ribeye or strip steak. No, the wagyu is a heavily prized type of beef that wears an equally heavy price tag. It refers to the purebred Japanese cattle it comes from, which offer beautifully marbled cuts of meat.

This is why seeing someone toss a wagyu steak that they value at $1,000 into a vat of frying oil is, well, a little distressing. Yes, one TikTokker deep-fried a Wagyu steak. The internet collectively cringed. As one commenter wrote, "That's a waste of a perfectly fine wagyu." But we wondered if their repulsion was legitimate — after all, how different is deep frying from pan frying a steak in butter and oil?

The knee-jerk reaction is tied at least a little to the cultural connotations of deep frying; it tends to be associated with county fairs, fast food joints, and usually cheap cuts of meat. So it's hard to see a culinary delicacy get the same treatment as a corndog. The key difference between pan frying and deep frying is that deep frying requires a greater quantity of oil, which can give the exterior layer an added crunch but can overwhelm the flavor of the steak. The TikTokker says it melts like butter but gives no real indication of whether the rich meaty flavors of the beef shine through.