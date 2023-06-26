What Makes Amish Chicken Pot Pie Taste So Different

When most people think of an old-fashioned chicken pot pie recipe, chances are they think back to the version of the dish they grew up eating. It could be a double-crust pie with a creamy chicken filling, a puff-pastry-topped casserole dish of chicken and veggies, or a skillet version topped with store-bought biscuit dough and baked in the oven. Even though you might have one ur-chicken pot pie in mind when you think of the cozy comfort food, there are many ways to make the dish.

For example, take Amish chicken pot pie. Those who grew up eating it will think of it as the standard, but others might find the dish's signature elements surprising. Why is that? Well, for one, it doesn't have a bottom crust — or a top crust, either. Amish chicken pot pie usually features rectangular noodles, sometimes even called pot-pie noodles, which are made from flour, eggs, and water. One cook from Pennsylvania's Amish country shares that, growing up, they called the double-crust chicken dish "chicken pie." However, the noodle version was specifically called "pot pie" (via Amish Heritage). Many cooks also add saffron, which, along with chicken fat, gives it a warm, golden hue and a distinct taste.