The Aldi Hamburger Pickles That Apparently Lose Their Crunch

Aldi has found itself in something of a, er, pickle with its pickles after a Reddit post poured scorn over the quality of one of the supermarket giant's offerings. Despite the mighty pickle being as important to hamburgers as oxygen is to humans (maybe even more so, some might argue), the Great Gherkins brand of Hamburger Dill Chips sold in jars at Aldi has faced widespread criticisms of persistently serving up soggy pickles.

The 32-ounce jars can be found on the shelves of Aldi for around $2.29, but — let's be frank — crunchless pickles aren't worth a single cent. Users on Reddit attest that the pickles used to be honorably crunchy, but have since deteriorated to the point of providing "zero crunch." One commenter even claims to have "flushed them down the toilet" to replace the jar with pickles purchased from Aldi's chilled section — an odds-on better place to find crunchy pickles, according to Redditors.

But why might Aldi's pickles be so soggy — and what should you do if you encounter a disappointing jar?