The Popular Coffee Brand Behind Costco's K-Cups

According to Forbes, private labels are having a moment. With inflation on the fritz, discount grocery chains are leaning into private, in-house labels that they sell at a discount against big brand competitors in their stores. That said, how much do we know about the name brands hiding behind private labels?

Forbes cites Costco's Kirkland Signature brand, valued at $75 billion, as a shiny example of a discount store winning at the private label game. What may surprise most consumers, though, is the brands behind the Kirkland Signature brand. For instance, over a decade has passed since Costco struck a deal with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to produce its very popular Kirkland Signature brand K-Cups. Green Mountain saw a 9% boost in shares after the deal was inked, according to Today, which also reported Starbucks nipped at the heels of the Keurig coffee giant by developing its own version of the K-Cup.

Ten years into its deal with Green Mountain, Costco continues to deepen that relationship for all its Kirkland Signature brand K-Cup needs. Interestingly, NASDAQ recently reported that although some of Costco's other Kirkland Signature brand manufacturers are kept under wraps, it is widely speculated that the brand behind its Kirkland Signature House Blend Coffee is none other than Starbucks.